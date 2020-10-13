|
Columbus Day protests: Lincoln, Roosevelt statues torn down in Portland
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
US protesters tore down statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in what they described as a declaration of "rage" towards Columbus Day.Organisers dubbed the event "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage," in...
