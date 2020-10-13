Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Columbus Day protests: Lincoln, Roosevelt statues torn down in Portland

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
US protesters tore down statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in what they described as a declaration of "rage" towards Columbus Day.Organisers dubbed the event "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage," in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Columbus Day controversy

Columbus Day controversy 02:39

 Columbus Day controversy

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Columbus Day Columbus Day Holiday in the Americas

Columbus Day: Trump accuses 'radical activists' of trying to undermine explorer's legacy in holiday proclamation

 Trump used a typical White House holiday announcement to accuse "radical activists" of seeking to undercut Christopher Columbus' legacy.
USATODAY.com

Portland Protesters Topple Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt Statutes as Racist

 Portland protesters marked the eve of Columbus Day by toppling 2 statues of American presidents, claiming they represent America's racist history. The statues..
TMZ.com

Portland protesters pull down statues of Teddy Roosevelt, Lincoln

 Demonstrators declared an "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage" toward Columbus Day.
CBS News

Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? 14 states celebrate, honor Native American histories and cultures

 Some groups say Columbus Day celebrates Italian American heritage. Many who celebrate Indigenous People's Day argue it glorifies genocide.
 
USATODAY.com

Theodore Roosevelt Theodore Roosevelt 26th president of the United States

Protesters in Portland Topple Statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt

 The demonstrations highlighted a mass execution overseen by President Lincoln and also targeted Theodore Roosevelt.
NYTimes.com

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Etsy removes Proud Boy merchandise

 Members of the far-right Proud Boys group at a demonstration at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon September 2020. | Photo by John Lamparski/SOPA Images/LightRocket..
The Verge
World leaders wish Trumps well [Video]

World leaders wish Trumps well

[NFA] Domestic and world leaders, rivals and allies alike, have lined up to send their good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19. Though some were a little less sympathetic. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Abraham Lincoln Abraham Lincoln American politician and 16th president of the United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Italian-Americans rally on Columbus Day, call for Chicago to put statues of explorer back up [Video]

Italian-Americans rally on Columbus Day, call for Chicago to put statues of explorer back up

Dozens of Italian-Americans held a rally at Columbus Plaza Monday morning, calling for Chicago to bring back statues of Christopher Columbus that were removed over the summer.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:43Published
Renewed Push To Replace Columbus Day As A State Holiday [Video]

Renewed Push To Replace Columbus Day As A State Holiday

There is a growing movement to have Columbus Day, a federal holiday, replaced with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:00Published
It’s Still Known As Columbus Day In New York City, But For How Much Longer? [Video]

It’s Still Known As Columbus Day In New York City, But For How Much Longer?

Across the country there have been calls to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day, honoring a group that has often overlooked. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this