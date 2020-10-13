|
McConnell laughs in debate when challenger Amy McGrath slams his COVID stimulus 'dereliction'
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, faced off in their first and perhaps only...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief 01:27
During the only debate with his Democratic challenger, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled when confronted with the Senate’s inaction on additional coronavirus relief.
