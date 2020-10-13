Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Third-party magnetic 'iPhone 12' wireless charger debuts ahead of Apple event

Upworthy Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
MPOW Japan, a third-party accessories manufacturer, debuted a magnetically attached wireless charging system for "iPhone 12" late...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apples’s IDFA Change Could Drive CTV Advertising, MMA’s Greg Stuart [Video]

Apples’s IDFA Change Could Drive CTV Advertising, MMA’s Greg Stuart

Apple is tearing up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement - but a majority of marketers are scratching their heads and may move from iPhone to Android...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:43Published
Apple’s IDFA Move Means Fragmentation: Kinesso’s Johnson [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Move Means Fragmentation: Kinesso’s Johnson

Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of iPhone ad targeting will force marketers to seek out alternative methods that include closer, more direct relationships with users. The tech company is due to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:51Published

Tweets about this