Retail stores competing with Amazon Prime Day deals Prime Day deals are underway, but Amazon isn't getting the online shopping holiday all to itself. Other popular retailers are also giving you a chance to cash in and save big.

Kindle Essentials bundles are cheaper than ever ahead of Prime Day Those who have a Kindle on their holiday shopping list are in luck. Amazon’s running an early Prime Day deal that knocks up to $70 off a couple of Kindle...

engadget 1 week ago Also reported by • bizjournals



Price matching on Amazon Prime Day? Some stores will price match the competition but there are many exclusions Prime Day is kicking off the holiday shopping season with competing sales at Walmart and Target. But is possible to price match Amazon's prices?

USATODAY.com 8 hours ago