Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Published 9 minutes ago Amazon Prime Day is here to upgrade your music listening experience with a great deal on the JBL Boombox 00:40 Amazon Prime day is Oct. 13 and 14th of this year, giving you the chance to enhance your jam sessions. With this great saving upto 30% off on the JBL Boombox, you can now listen to music with mind blowing audio quality. So take a look, and if you aren’t an Amazon Prime member yet, don’t worry you...