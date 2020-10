You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jesse Metcalfe's Tango Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess dance the Tango to “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears for Fears on Dancing with the Stars...

Upworthy 5 days ago



See Who Got The Boot This Week On ‘DWTS’ After ’80s-Inspired Tango Jesse Metcalfe is no longer in the running to win the Mirrorball trophy. The 41-year-old hunk was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars season 29 after his...

OK! Magazine 4 days ago





Tweets about this