Supreme Court shoots down Democrat effort to revive Trump emoluments case

Upworthy Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Trump still faces other lawsuits alleging he violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution.
News video: Leahy criticizes timing of Barrett's confirmation process

Leahy criticizes timing of Barrett's confirmation process 01:52

 Appearing virtually for the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, on Monday criticized the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett going ahead so close to the election.

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court declines to hear Democrats' emoluments case against Trump

 The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a case by 29 Senate Democrats who alleged that President Trump violated the...
Upworthy

Supreme Court won’t revive congressional emoluments case against Trump

 Without comment, justices let stand a lower court ruling that said individual members did not have legal standing to bring the lawsuit.
Washington Post


