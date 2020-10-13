Supreme Court shoots down Democrat effort to revive Trump emoluments case

Appearing virtually for the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, on Monday criticized the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett going ahead so close to the election.
For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time.
Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the..
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by..
President Donald Trump is set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden.
The President's expected choice of Amy Coney Barrett.
Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame..