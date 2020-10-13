Canadian Red Cross heading into some long-term care facilities: PM
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () As new COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise in Canadian long-term care homes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that more support from the Red Cross will soon be deployed to 'a number' of facilities.
Starting Saturday, people living in long-term care facilities will be able to connect with loved ones in a way they haven't for several months, reports Jeff Wagner (1:56).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 12, 2020