Samsung Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals: Up to 30% off on Galaxy phones

This year, Amazon Prime Day will be from October 13th to October 14th, so you know offers are going through the roof. This video doorbell is the perfect purchase for anyone looking to improve their home security. You’ll have one eye on your front door at all times. Not an Amazon Prime member?...
We’re obsessed with the videos these homeowners are getting of their pets with the Furbo Dog Camera. You can catch your dog being cute and fluffy or just lounging the day away. You can even toss them..
Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 01:27Published