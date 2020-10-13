Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals: Up to 30% off on Galaxy phones

Upworthy Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
If you've been thinking about buying one of the many Galaxy phones released this year, you might want to take ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Published
News video: Shop Amazon’s best-selling home security video doorbell for Prime Day

Shop Amazon’s best-selling home security video doorbell for Prime Day 00:59

 This year, Amazon Prime Day will be from October 13th to October 14th, so you know offers are going through the roof. This video doorbell is the perfect purchase for anyone looking to improve their home security. You’ll have one eye on your front door at all times. Not an Amazon Prime member?...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

If you love your dog and you love saving money, we have the perfect Prime Day deal for you and your pet [Video]

If you love your dog and you love saving money, we have the perfect Prime Day deal for you and your pet

We’re obsessed with the videos these homeowners are getting of their pets with the Furbo Dog Camera. You can catch your dog being cute and fluffy or just lounging the day away. You can even toss them..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 01:27Published
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020 [Video]

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year. The annual two day sale features a selection of great spotlight deals across Amazon, which run for either 24 hours or 48..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy smartphones from $200: S10 128GB now $575 (Reg. $700), more

 Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering *up to 30% off* various Samsung Galaxy Smartphones. Deals start at *$200* for Prime members...
9to5Toys

How to find the best deals during Prime Day 2020

How to find the best deals during Prime Day 2020 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping moments of the year. It’s...
The Verge


Tweets about this