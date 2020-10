The trailer of the upcoming season, which will premiere on November 15, of the hit Netflix series also offers the first footage of Gillian Anderson's Margaret...

'The Crown' Season Four Trailer Debuts, Introduces Princess Diana - Watch Now! The season four trailer for The Crown is finally here! Here’s a synopsis of the new season: As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia...

Just Jared 17 hours ago