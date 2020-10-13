|
|
|
Apple Event Live Coverage: iPhone 12, HomePod Mini, and More Expected
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Apple's virtual "Hi, Speed" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut four new models as part of its...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem
5G will finally get its U.S. closeup with the expected debut of Apple Inc's next iPhone on Tuesday. But the blazing speeds promised will not materialize for most Americans. Conway G. Gittens has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
|
|
Details of iPhone 12 Leak
New details about iPhone 12 have been revealed by a leaker names "Kang."
"Kang" the phone's price, release date, camera specifications, colors, and other information.
He is said to have a strong..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:26Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|