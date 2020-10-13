Apple Event Live Coverage: iPhone 12, HomePod Mini, and More Expected

Apple is expected to reveal its anticipated iPhone 12 lineup during its big October event, as well as a new HomePod..

What to Expect at October's Apple Event: New iPhone 12 Lineup, Smaller HomePod Mini, Wireless Chargers and More Apple's second fall 2020 event, "Hi, Speed," is set to be held on Tuesday, October 13. Apple already held an event in September, but it was focused on the iPad...

MacRumours.com 4 days ago



