Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: Europe Reports Record-High 700,000 COVID-19 Cases Last Week, WHO Says https://t.co/ZITPQCB073 1 minute ago

Leigh Warner New story on NPR: Europe Reports Record-High 700,000 COVID-19 Cases Last Week, WHO Says https://t.co/cwhzcSv7YZ 7 minutes ago

NPR Business RT @nprworld: Europe Reports Record-High 700,000 COVID-19 Cases Last Week, WHO Says https://t.co/r38l2CdKrZ 13 minutes ago

NPR World Europe Reports Record-High 700,000 COVID-19 Cases Last Week, WHO Says https://t.co/r38l2CdKrZ 14 minutes ago

@Toberonochy Spike in #British and #Europe cases drives up global case numbers of #coronavirus. @WHO reports a new daily record… https://t.co/Kcn63C4eaD 2 days ago

Slimbrighty69 WHO reports a new daily record high in worldwide Covid-19 cases. More than 350,000 cases were reported to the UN h… https://t.co/jfHQlcsvSF 3 days ago

Victoria Hoverman UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000 https://t.co/FL2OUfEz27 4 days ago