Europe Reports Record-High 700,000 COVID-19 Cases Last Week, WHO Says
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Europe's cases surged by 36% compared to the prior week. Across Europe, many countries are trying to slow the spread of the virus but avoid imposing a national lockdown.
