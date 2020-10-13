Global  
 

Europe Reports Record-High 700,000 COVID-19 Cases Last Week, WHO Says

NPR Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Europe's cases surged by 36% compared to the prior week. Across Europe, many countries are trying to slow the spread of the virus but avoid imposing a national lockdown.
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: COVID-19 Cases In CA Hold Steady From Last Week

COVID-19 Cases In CA Hold Steady From Last Week 00:43

 COVID-19 totals are holding steady from last week. Almost 4,000 new cases reported yesterday.

