Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell, McGrath Clash In Kentucky Senate Debate

Newsy Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
McConnell, McGrath Clash In Kentucky Senate DebateWatch VideoRepublican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell participated in a debate with Democratic challenger Amy McGrath Monday night.

McGrath, a retired marine, is aiming to unseat the six-term senator. She criticized his response to a new COVID relief bill while many are still out of work. 

"Here in Kentucky, we have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief

Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief 01:27

 During the only debate with his Democratic challenger, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled when confronted with the Senate’s inaction on additional coronavirus relief.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

State Senate Candidates Clash [Video]

State Senate Candidates Clash

Virtual debate

Credit: KIMTPublished

Related news from verified sources

McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky...
CBS News Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this