FBI: Groups Also Discussed Kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

Newsy Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
FBI: Groups Also Discussed Kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph NorthamWatch VideoAn FBI agent testified that members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam over his coronavirus lockdown measures. 

The federal court hearing was for a group of five men who are accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Thirteen men were were...
 Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan. Katie Johnston reports.

