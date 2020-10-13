FBI: Groups Also Discussed Kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Watch VideoAn FBI agent testified that members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam over his coronavirus lockdown measures.
The federal court hearing was for a group of five men who are accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Thirteen men were were...
Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan. Katie Johnston reports.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday commented on being named as a possible target of a kidnapping plot along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, telling reporters that "there's no imminent..
The suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also discussed "taking" Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, an FBI agent testified.
