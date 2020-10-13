Army Concludes Investigation Into Helicopter Used During D.C. Protest Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Watch VideoMonths after demonstrators took to the streets of Washington D.C. to protest police brutality against minorities, the Secretary of the Army says an investigation into a helicopter used outside the White House has concluded.



”The Army has completed its portion of the inspector general of the investigation. The DOD... Watch VideoMonths after demonstrators took to the streets of Washington D.C. to protest police brutality against minorities, the Secretary of the Army says an investigation into a helicopter used outside the White House has concluded.”The Army has completed its portion of the inspector general of the investigation. The DOD 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Family Of Fort Hood Solider Vanessa Guillen Continues Fight For Independent Investigation



Family Of Fort Hood Solider Vanessa Guillen Continues Fight For Independent Investigation Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:43 Published on August 31, 2020

Tweets about this

