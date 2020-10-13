Global  
 

Michigan Supreme Court Rules Against Gov. Whitmer

Newsy Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Michigan Supreme Court Rules Against Gov. WhitmerWatch VideoThe Michigan Supreme Court has denied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's push to extend her coronavirus lockdown measures.

Earlier this month, the court ruled Gov. Whitmer did not have the authority to extend her executive order beyond its April 30 expiration date.

She extended the order after Republicans in the state put...
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Baker on list of governors who didn't sign Barrett letter

Baker on list of governors who didn't sign Barrett letter 00:58

 Gov. Charlie Baker is on a shortlist of Republican governors who don’t approve of a rushed confirmation hearing for a new Supreme Court justice.

