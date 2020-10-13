Michigan Supreme Court Rules Against Gov. Whitmer

VA Gov. on alleged kidnap plot: 'There's no imminent danger'
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday commented on being named as a possible target of a kidnapping plot along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, telling reporters that "there's no imminent..
Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Thirteen people were charged on Thursday of an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Now, CNN reveals that of those charged, two are former Marines. The US Marine..
Gov. Cuomo Blasts Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer As ‘Attempted Act Of Domestic Terrorism’
According to an FBI affidavit, six men connected to a militia group had been making plans to take Whitmer hostage and “try” her for treason. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
Nicholas Harig RT @joshdcaplan: THE HILL: Michigan Supreme Court again rules against Gov. Whitmer's coronavirus orders 21 minutes ago
Newsy She extended the order after Republicans in the state put forward a bill that wouldn't have extended the original d… https://t.co/VIW64xWFJd 23 minutes ago