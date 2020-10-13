|
Covid 19 coronvirus: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged to ease lockdown restrictions
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has again urged Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to end the state's lockdown.Speaking to the media this morning, Frydenberg said virus restrictions were seriously affecting the mental health of the public....
