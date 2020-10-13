Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronvirus: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged to ease lockdown restrictions

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronvirus: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged to ease lockdown restrictionsTreasurer Josh Frydenberg has again urged Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to end the state's lockdown.Speaking to the media this morning, Frydenberg said virus restrictions were seriously affecting the mental health of the public....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions

London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions 00:56

 Millions of people in England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions asLondon is set to move into Tier 2 of lockdown measures.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Daniel Andrews Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria

No quarantine for New Zealanders arriving in Victoria, Daniel Andrews says

 Travellers from New Zealand have arrived in Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia despite the state governments refusing to participate in the trans-Tasman..
SBS

Watch: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is live

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a COVID-19 update alongside state heath officials. It comes as the state records another four new coronavirus cases..
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Daniel Andrews' lockdown exit plan slammed

 In Australia, Melbourne residents will enjoy new freedoms from today as the city's harsh lockdown rules finally began to ease overnight - but not everyone is..
New Zealand Herald

Melburnians wake up to eased restrictions as industry groups blast 'unacceptable delay'

 Melburnians can now travel 25km from home, spend more time outdoors and go to the hairdresser after COVID-19 restrictions were eased by Premier Daniel Andrews.
SBS

Daniel Andrews slams the federal government after revealing 55 NZ travellers have arrived in Victoria

 Daniel Andrews and Alan Tudge have again engaged in a war of words over the trans-Tasman travel bubble.
SBS

Josh Frydenberg Josh Frydenberg Australian politician

Josh Frydenberg slams Victoria's 'callous indifference' towards small business owners

 Business is unhappy by the slow pace of restrictions being lifted in Victoria, while there is a growing row over travel arrangements with New Zealand.
SBS

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says 'some businesses will not survive' when JobKeeper ends in March

 There are some 900,000 businesses reliant on JobKeeper right now, but the Treasurer conceded the government won't be able to save them all.
SBS
First Australia recession in nearly 30 years [Video]

First Australia recession in nearly 30 years

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter, marking the start of a technical recession on Wednesday. Figures showed the economy shrank 7% in the three months to the end of June. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published
Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news [Video]

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news

[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Related videos from verified sources

Anti-lockdown campaigners compare Covid-19 to 'man flu' [Video]

Anti-lockdown campaigners compare Covid-19 to 'man flu'

Anti-lockdown campaigners have marched through London in protest at Governmentrestrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus. One protester leader comparedCovid-19 to man flu, while others said the virus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Explained: The new Northern Ireland coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Explained: The new Northern Ireland coronavirus restrictions

Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont Executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Liverpool city centre appears busy as new restrictions come in [Video]

Liverpool city centre appears busy as new restrictions come in

Liverpool City Region has become the first area of England to be placed in thetoughest tier of coronavirus restrictions, in a bid to reduce the virus'sinfection rate. The measures were imposed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronvirus: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged to ease lockdown restrictions

Covid 19 coronvirus: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged to ease lockdown restrictions Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has again urged Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to end the state's lockdown.Speaking to the media this morning, Frydenberg said virus...
New Zealand Herald

A decade of deficits as spending outpaces revenue for years

 Josh Frydenberg would have to overtake Peter Costello as the nation's longest-served treasurer to even get close to seeing a surplus based on his own budget...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this