Ghislaine Maxwell 'may be a victim too', suggests judge deciding whether to unseal secret documents

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell 'may be a victim too', suggests judge deciding whether to unseal secret documentsA US judge weighing whether to unseal sworn testimony given by Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has suggested that the socialite "may be a victim as well". The British heiress...
