Ghislaine Maxwell 'may be a victim too', suggests judge deciding whether to unseal secret documents
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
A US judge weighing whether to unseal sworn testimony given by Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has suggested that the socialite "may be a victim as well". The British heiress...
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Judge Says No: Ghislaine Maxwell's Request
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender (1953–2019)
