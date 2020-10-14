WTO Authorizes EU Tariffs On $4 Billion Of US Goods Over Boeing Dispute

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The WTO rules Trump's tariffs illegal



The world trade organization says the Trump administration's tariffs on Chineese goods worth more than 200 billion dollars are illegal. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published on September 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources The WTO has ruled the EU can impose around $4 billion in tariffs on US goods in retaliation for Boeing subsidies The US took European countries to the WTO in 2004 for subsidies to Airbus. The EU reciprocated with a case against US support for Boeing.

Business Insider 10 hours ago



Airbus-Boeing WTO dispute: What you need to know The spat is in focus with the WTO set to allow the EU to impose tariffs on billions of dollars worth of US goods. DW takes a look at the nearly 15-year-old case...

Deutsche Welle 14 hours ago





Tweets about this