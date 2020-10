You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills



On Thursday morning, another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 5 days ago Report: Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; Bills game now in jeopardy



After reporting two straight days of all negative tests, another player for the Tennessee Titans has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Tuesday Night Football injuries: Bills down several starters, including Tre'Davious White and John Brown Buffalo's star cornerback and No. 2 wideout will miss Tuesday's game against the Titans

CBS Sports 4 hours ago





Tweets about this