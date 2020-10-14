Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden's mental fitness at Pennsylvania rally

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump has repeatedly described Joe Biden as mentally "shot" at his second campaign rally since his recovery from coronavirus.Speaking to a packed crowd of thousands in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday night...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who's better for Delhi's cause?

Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who's better for Delhi's cause? 08:42

 China experts Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, and Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad how the US Elections in November is going to be critical for Delhi amid India-China standoff. Aneja said, “If Joe...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump, Trailing in Pennsylvania, Launches Familiar Attacks on Biden

 At a rally in Johnstown, Pa., the president’s aides nudged him toward a populist script. But he also had other issues in mind.
NYTimes.com

Trump pleas with suburban women: 'Please like me'

 President Donald Trump has anchored his second rally since contracting the coronavirus, telling voters in Pennsylvania that a vote for him is a vote to protect..
USATODAY.com

2020 election updates – Biden: I prayed for Trump's recovery; Labor secretary's wife tests positive

 Just one more debate, a Supreme Court confirmation fight and millions of votes to go before we know who will be in the White House come Jan. 20.
USATODAY.com
'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris [Video]

'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris

Senator Kamala Harris asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, whether she knew of the president's tweets saying he wanted to nominate a judge who would overturn Obamacare.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:01Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'Slayer Pete': Buttigieg emerges as Biden's unlikely Fox News fighter

 Former presidential contender receives rave reviews as rapier-tongued opponent of Trump’s cable-TV apologists At home, he is the unassuming former mayor of a..
WorldNews

New poll in North Carolina shows affair isn't having a negative impact on Democratic challenger's Senate hopes

 A new poll from Monmouth University shows North Carolina Senate Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham maintaining a slim lead over incumbent Republican Thom..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro on Trump campaign's challenges to voting procedures

 Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss a federal judge recently throwing out a Trump campaign challenge to..
CBS News

Trump hits campaign trail as rallies draw coronavirus criticism

 President Trump is making a campaign stop in Pennsylvania for the sixth time since September 3, as his own health officials are calling packed rallies a bad idea..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump supporters 'Wonder Woman' and 'Mullet Man' harass elderly Biden supporter in Massachusetts [Video]

Trump supporters 'Wonder Woman' and 'Mullet Man' harass elderly Biden supporter in Massachusetts

President Donald Trump supporters, one man with a mullet, another a lady dressed as Wonder Woman, showed up in Uxbridge, Massachusetts on October 10 to upstage an elderly Joe Biden supporter who often

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Donald Trump and Joe Biden ramp up campaigning in Florida, appeal to older voters [Video]

Donald Trump and Joe Biden ramp up campaigning in Florida, appeal to older voters

Donald Trump and Joe Biden ramp up campaigning in Florida, appeal to older voters

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:43Published
Jill Biden Campaigns In North Texas For Husband [Video]

Jill Biden Campaigns In North Texas For Husband

There is a tight race in Texas between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Politics Chat: Trump Trying To Return To Campaign Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

 President Trump is behaving particularly erratically as he struggles to return to a normal campaign schedule.
NPR Also reported by •TMZ.comCBS 2CBS NewsUpworthy

Biden slams President Trump in front of Florida seniors

Biden slams President Trump in front of Florida seniors In a campaign speech addressing seniors in Florida, Joe Biden slammed President Trump's handling of the coronavirus and the effect it had on seniors. Biden said...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsy

Trump campaign asks for next debate to be delayed after refusing virtual event

Trump campaign asks for next debate to be delayed after refusing virtual event President Trump’s campaign is calling on the Commission on Presidential Debates to delay the next two debates by one week so that they can be held in person....
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsmaxCBS NewsUpworthy

Tweets about this