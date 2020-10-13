Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cristiano Ronaldo watches Portugal team-mates from balcony after testing positive for coronavirus

Upworthy Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The 35-year-old is asymptomatic and is self-isolating in the national team's Oeiras base on the outskirts of Lisbon - he will miss...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive 00:38

 Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football Federation said the 35-year-old is 'doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.' After Ronaldo, who plays...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA [Video]

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:44Published
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal forward tests positive for coronavirus

 Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewstalkSPORTDaily StarBelfast TelegraphJust JaredZee NewsAceShowbizNYTimes.comCBS SportsUpworthy

Tweets about this

zlabiz

Zla Official Cristiano Ronaldo watches Portugal team-mates from balcony after testing positive for coronavirus – Daily Mail 56 minutes ago

WausauWisconsi

Wausau Wisconsin Cristiano Ronaldo watches Portugal team-mates from balcony after testing positive for coronavirus - Daily Mail: * C… https://t.co/ynPqOjPGDo 1 hour ago

freebigbetsbs

Freebigbets The 35-year-old is asymptomatic and is self-isolating in the national team's Oeiras base on the outskirts of Lisbon… https://t.co/jkeBfzRf2u 4 hours ago

veraamartini

Vera Mart Cristiano Ronaldo watches Portugal team-mates from balcony after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/e5YnJO6u8P 5 hours ago

AyoolaSaheed16

Ayoola Saheed RT @socapatriots: Cristiano Ronaldo 🗣️ " My son sometimes watches videos of Lionel Messi, i don't mind, it doesn't bother me. My son watche… 3 days ago

socapatriots

Soccer Patriots Cristiano Ronaldo 🗣️ " My son sometimes watches videos of Lionel Messi, i don't mind, it doesn't bother me. My son… https://t.co/TlOCoIGFd6 3 days ago