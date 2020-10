You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West Shares Fake Election Results On Twitter



Kanye West shared fake election results today on Twitter. It showed him ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Kentucky. Early voting began on Tuesday in the southern.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 8 hours ago President Trump dances to 'YMCA' at rally in Sanford, Florida



President Trump was seen dancing to the tune "YMCA" by the Village People at a rally in Sanford, Florida on October 12. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News



Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:46 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this