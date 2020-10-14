Apple iPhone 12 with 5G, HomePod Mini and more: Everything announced today
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (
6 hours ago) The company also showed off the new MagSafe technology for its wireless charging system, Ceramic Shield screen protection and League of...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Financial Focus for Oct. 13
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Apple held its iPhone event today and launched 4 new devices: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published 9 hours ago
Apple introduces the iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini
At its second virtual event in as many months, Apple announced four iPhones and a HomePod Mini. With the iPhone 12 range, the focus is on improved cameras and the introduction of 5G support across the..
Credit: TechCrunch TV News Duration: 01:54 Published 13 hours ago
Apple’s IDFA Move Means Fragmentation: Kinesso’s Johnson
Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of iPhone ad targeting will force marketers to seek out alternative methods that include closer, more direct relationships with users. The tech company is due to..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:51 Published on September 16, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Everything Apple announced during its October event: iPhone 12, HomePod mini, and more
Apple officially announced its new iPhone 12 lineup today, alongside new MagSafe charging accessories and the HomePod mini. Read on as we recap the details of...
9to5Mac
13 hours ago
'Hi, Speed' Recap: HomePod mini, iPhone 12 mini, MagSafe, and iPhone 12 Pro on the AppleInsider podcast
At today's "Hi, Speed" iPhone 12 event, Apple announced a new HomePod mini, redesigned iPhone 12, smaller iPhone 12 mini, new iPhone 12 Pro models and more....
AppleInsider
18 hours ago
What to expect at Apple’s October 13 event: iPhone 12, HomePod mini, and more
We’re just days away from the introduction of the iPhone 12. Here's everything you should expect at Apple's iPhone 12 event this year.
Upworthy
5 days ago
Tweets about this