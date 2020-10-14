U.S. labour secretary's wife, who was at Rose Garden event, tests positive for coronavirus
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () The U.S. Labour Department announced in a news release Tuesday night that Secretary Eugene Scalia's wife, Trish, has tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement said that Eugene Scalia has tested negative so far but will work from home 'for the time being.'
