WestJet cutting flights to Atlantic Canada Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

WestJet says it is indefinitely suspending operations to Moncton, N.B, Fredericton, Sydney, N.S., and Charlottetown, while significantly reducing service to Halifax and St. John's, N.L. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this