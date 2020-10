You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 20 days away from the 2020 Presidential Election



We are just 20 days away from the 2020 presidential election. President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both out in force, hitting key states trying to win over voters as millions of.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:15 Published 53 minutes ago Trump Mocks Biden As Elderly And Disabled



President Donald Trump shared a photoshopped image as recent polls show that he is losing the support of senior voters. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:36 Published 4 hours ago Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls In Place Of A 2nd Debate



On Wednesday, NBC News announced that President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall on Thursday evening. The town hall will take place at the same time as his 2020 Democratic opponent's Joe.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:28 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Kanye West Flagged By Twitter For Posting Fake Election Results That Show Him Beating Trump and Biden in Kentucky On Tuesday night, Kanye West tweeted fake presidential election results that falsely showed him beating both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe...

Mediaite 4 hours ago





Tweets about this