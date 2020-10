Jose Altuve, the Yips, and Some Sympathy for the Astros Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Down by 0-3 against the Rays, Houston Manager Dusty Baker remains hopeful despite bizarre fielding struggles from his reliable star:... 👓 View full article

Altuve's case of yips helps spark Rays past Astros Astros second baseman Jose Altuve's throwing error in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the ALCS sparked a five-run rally Tuesday night as the Rays went on to a 5-2...

ESPN 12 hours ago





