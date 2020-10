Posts Misrepresent Photo of Biden Kneeling at Campaign Event Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden knelt for a photo with a group of dancers in Miami, but the national anthem was not playing, as social media posts falsely claim. Former Vice President Joe Biden knelt for a photo with a group of dancers in Miami, but the national anthem was not playing, as social media posts falsely claim. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this