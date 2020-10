kevin RT @cynthiamckinney: So much for "Lock Her Up" and "You'd be in prison." Bill Barr Refuses To Charge The Swamp. https://t.co/uufYjH15FW 13 seconds ago Sesimbra RT @TheRickyDavila: Senate GOP’s sham Russian probe origins investigation and Bill Barr’s sham unmasking investigation are the same exact t… 44 seconds ago I love you Mom 💕❤️ RT @TheDailyEdge: TOTALLY EXONERATED! Bill Barr's handpicked US Attorney in Texas finds that Obama, Biden, Comey, Clapper and Brennan com… 1 minute ago [email protected] RT @anyonewantchips: Instead of promised pre-election indictments, Bill Barr slinks away quietly as his hyped unmasking probe comes up empt… 3 minutes ago Cynthia McKinney PhD So much for "Lock Her Up" and "You'd be in prison." Bill Barr Refuses To Charge The Swamp. https://t.co/uufYjH15FW 4 minutes ago PetePatriot007 Bill Barr fighting the deep state in his own org: Acting US Attorney Gregg Sofer will pick up 'unmasking' probe: re… https://t.co/GIFJilt5qe 4 minutes ago quite the character🌖 RT @MarTheResister: Hey Bill Barr what's that egg on your face? Oh, yea that's right, you're "unmasking" probe ended with no charges. Hmm,… 4 minutes ago