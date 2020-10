You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dozens Of COVID-19 Cases Linked To Long Island Sweet Sixteen Party



More than 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a birthday party on Long Island; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze illuminates Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins



The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze has been an annual fall tradition in Sleepy Hollow for more than 15 years. This year will mark the very first time the elaborate display will be available to see on.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago Long Island's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Will Be Drive-Thru Event



October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and because of the pandemic, annual fundraising events, like breast cancer walks, are going to be much different this year. One huge walk has become a.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Sweet 16 party in New York A Sweet 16 party on Long Island is now considered a super-spreader event as it’s being blamed for dozens of positive coronavirus cases. CBS New York reports at...

CBS News 22 hours ago





Tweets about this