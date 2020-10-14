Global  
 

Canadian sentenced to die in China granted first consular access since January

CTV News Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Canada's Ambassador to China Dominic Barton was granted virtual consular access to Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian who is facing the death penalty in China, for the first time since January.
