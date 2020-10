You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Voters Say Record Turnout On 1st Day Of Early Voting In North Texas Counties Led Them To Polls



Record voter turnouts in North Texas counties on the first day of early voting Tuesday led residents to go ahead and get in line on Wednesday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:03 Published 8 minutes ago With more early voting, Trump races against time



[NFA] Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump headed to a rally in Iowa, to make up for time lost on the campaign trail due to his bout with the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21 Published 23 minutes ago Early voting wraps up at Mackey Arena.



Nearly 1,300 people voted for the first and only day of early voting on Purdue's campus. Credit: WLFI Published 57 minutes ago

Tweets about this