|
|
|
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Tom Rinaldi joins SportsCenter to discuss Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban testing positive for the coronavirus. #SportsCenter...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Nick Saban BLM March
On Monday Nick Saban, head coach of the University of Alabama football team, lead a BLM march on campus
Credit: What's Trending Duration: 03:17Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|