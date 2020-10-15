Global  
 

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Shows Military Prowess Ahead Of US Election – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Shows Military Prowess Ahead Of US Election – AnalysisSaturday’s rare nighttime military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the country's ruling party, was a spectacle to behold for North Korea and viewers around the world. Pyongyang wanted to show its strength and place in the world. Ruler Kim Jung Un wore a Western-style suit as he gave a...
 Something very unusual happened in North Korea as the country's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives. At a speech on Saturday...

