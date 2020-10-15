North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Shows Military Prowess Ahead Of US Election – Analysis
Something very unusual happened in North Korea as the country's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives. At a speech on Saturday...