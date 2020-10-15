North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Shows Military Prowess Ahead Of US Election – Analysis Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Saturday’s rare nighttime military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the country's ruling party, was a spectacle to behold for North Korea and viewers around the world. Pyongyang wanted to show its strength and place in the world. Ruler Kim Jung Un wore a Western-style suit as he gave a... Saturday’s rare nighttime military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the country's ruling party, was a spectacle to behold for North Korea and viewers around the world. Pyongyang wanted to show its strength and place in the world. Ruler Kim Jung Un wore a Western-style suit as he gave a 👓 View full article

