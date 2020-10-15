Global  
 

Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, BTS set for Billboard Awards

CTV News Thursday, 15 October 2020
Post Malone will celebrate his 16 whopping nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a performance.
 Post Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of nine trophies.

Kelly Clarkson served as host again for the Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in LA last night.

Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist.

Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist.

ShowBiz Minute: Billboard, BTS, Rudolph

 Post Malone owns Billboard Awards, Legend shines onstage; Shares in firm behind SKorean hit BTS soar in trading debut; Rudolph and his nose-so-bright into...
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Must-See Moments

 BTS is "Dynamite," Post Malone wins big, Demi Lovato calls out POTUS, John Legend's dedication to Chrissy Teigen, and more. Take a look!
