Thailand announces emergency decree to quell pro-democracy protests

Upworthy Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Thailand's government arrested several prominent protest leaders and announced a ban on gatherings of more than five people under an...
Related videos from verified sources

Thai protest targets government and monarchy [Video]

Thai protest targets government and monarchy

Around 20,000 people protested in Thailand's capital on Saturday against the government of former coup leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, with many demonstrators also calling for reforms to..

Thailand pro-democracy movement gains momentum [Video]

Thailand pro-democracy movement gains momentum

The largest protest to date calls for a change of government, new elections and monarchy reform.

Thai students ready for rally to demand change [Video]

Thai students ready for rally to demand change

They are making unprecedented demands for reform of the monarchy and for the political power of the king to be removed.

