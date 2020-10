You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Herbert Kretzmer, lyricist of Les Misérables, dead at 95 Tributes poured in from giants of the London stage, including theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh, singer Elaine Paige and lyricist Tim Rice.

Hindu 7 hours ago



Herbert Kretzmer: Les Misérables lyricist dies aged 95 He penned the hit musical's English lyrics, as well as working on songs like Charles Aznavour's She.

BBC News 22 hours ago





Tweets about this