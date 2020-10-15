|
Covid 19 coronavirus: London faces further lockdown measures to stop spread of virus
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
London will move to tougher restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19, with the city going from Tier 1 to Tier 2 restrictions on Saturday, local MPs have been told.The move will ban households mixing indoors but people will still...
