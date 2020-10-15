Covid 19 coronavirus: London faces further lockdown measures to stop spread of virus

London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital



London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today.” He said thedecision was based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. “In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors,” he said. “Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers.”

