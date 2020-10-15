Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: London faces further lockdown measures to stop spread of virus

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: London faces further lockdown measures to stop spread of virusLondon will move to tougher restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19, with the city going from Tier 1 to Tier 2 restrictions on Saturday, local MPs have been told.The move will ban households mixing indoors but people will still...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Paris struggles with second COVID-19 wave

Paris struggles with second COVID-19 wave 02:28

 France is set to unveil new measures on Wednesday amid reports a curfew could be imposed in Paris.

London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital [Video]

London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today.” He said thedecision was based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. “In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors,” he said. “Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Tougher virus restrictions on London from Saturday

 The city will have tougher restrictions from Saturday, including a ban on households mixing indoors.
BBC News

BBC News

Study reveals world’s most walkable cities

 Walking improves health and cuts pollution but most cities still dominated by cars, says report The world’s most walkable cities include London, Paris, Bogotá..
WorldNews

