sheila rodgers RT @CNNPolitics: Former President Barack Obama says President Trump's lack of "patience" and "focus" hold back his foreign policy https://t… 6 seconds ago brian o Obama: Trump's lack of 'patience' and 'focus' hold back his foreign policy https://t.co/5wtVIhD1e5 4 minutes ago Ricky Obama: Trump's lack of 'patience' and 'focus' hold back his foreign policy - CNNPolitics https://t.co/f5wYvzVWUk 7 minutes ago ROCK THE VOTE!! Truth- Obama: Trump's lack of 'patience' and 'focus' hold back his foreign policy - CNNPolitics https://t.co/qhKo7v5y5O 12 minutes ago Davo Obama: Trump's lack of 'patience' and 'focus' hold back his foreign policy https://t.co/VQMnVr7GDd 12 minutes ago O Obama: Trump's lack of 'patience' and 'focus' hold back his foreign policy https://t.co/H4sCj64MbH 15 minutes ago 🐝#Blacklivesmatter❤ RT @DemocracyInn: NEW: Former President Barack Obama says President Trump's lack of "patience" and "focus" hold back his foreign policy htt… 23 minutes ago Donald Mccalment RT @CNNSotu: Obama: Trump's lack of 'patience' and 'focus' hold back his foreign policy | ⁦@merica⁩ https://t.co/HyRuTfbnRo 28 minutes ago