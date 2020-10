You Might Like

Tweets about this Theresa Italian woman jailed for spiking coworker's coffee in attempt to have her fired https://t.co/Jx9H0Kiek7 2 hours ago Jimmy RevJim Olsen Italian woman jailed for spiking coworker's coffee in attempt to have her fired | Fox News https://www.https//news.… https://t.co/xhl9EObJXt 2 hours ago ひとき "Italian woman jailed for spiking coworker's coffee in attempt to have her fired" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/Sfu1qDIlQ5 6 hours ago H P D RT @FoxNews: Italian woman jailed for spiking coworker's coffee in attempt to have her fired https://t.co/77GWzTu8Bo 15 hours ago Method8inc.com/ Italian woman jailed for spiking coworker's coffee in attempt to have her fired https://t.co/Vs1mSX6zen 17 hours ago Peter John Italian woman jailed for spiking coworker's coffee in attempt to have her fired https://t.co/Me7STL0T3F #FoxNews 19 hours ago Scrub & Shine Italian woman jailed for spiking coworker's coffee in attempt to have her fired https://t.co/p5mcPaxGkb #FoxNews 19 hours ago Tina Field Italian woman jailed for spiking coworker's coffee in attempt to have her fired https://t.co/bAASosrUZr #FoxNews 1 day ago