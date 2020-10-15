Global  
 

5 things to look for in tonight's Trump and Biden town halls

Upworthy Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Competing town halls on Thursday night will have President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, facing tough questions...
News video: Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls 02:20

 [NFA] The two U.S. presidential candidates will field questions from voters in two different televised events at the same time, in a slot that was meant to hold their second presidential debate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Trump and Biden Will Hold Separate Town Halls After Second Debate Is Cancelled [Video]

Trump and Biden Will Hold Separate Town Halls After Second Debate Is Cancelled

The town hall meetings are competing in that both will be televised on Thursday night at the same time, 8 pm ET.

With No Miami Debate, Biden & Trump To Participate In Dueling Town Halls [Video]

With No Miami Debate, Biden & Trump To Participate In Dueling Town Halls

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with political science professor Charles Zelden about the fight for Florida.

Biden and Trump in Dueling Televised Town Halls [Video]

Biden and Trump in Dueling Televised Town Halls

In the wake of the canceled presidential debate that had been scheduled to take place in Miami this week, both President Trump and Joe Biden are set to host competing town hall events on network..

Trump and Biden Town Halls: The Rules, Start Time, Channels and Moderators

 President Trump and Joe Biden will appear at simultaneous televised forums on Thursday night, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
President Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden prepare for competing town halls

 All eyes will be on both presidential candidates Thursday night as they get set for their competing town halls. This comes after a planned second debate was...
Trump touts COVID-19 recovery, holds large rally in Iowa despite White House guidelines

 President Trump held a rally with around 5,000 supporters in Iowa on Wednesday night, even though White House coronavirus task force guidelines state that...
