You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Billie Eilish wants people to wear their mask as she speaks at the Billboard Music Awards



Billie Eilish urges people to wear a mask as she wins 3 Billboard Music Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:49 Published 4 hours ago Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards



Post Malone was the big winner at the delayed Billboard Music Awards, takinghome nine gongs including top artist. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 5 hours ago Post Malone wins 9 prizes at Billboard Music Awards



Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:20 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this