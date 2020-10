BD Liberal media pushed that President Trump is Putin's puppet, that Trump colluded with Russia. they're going to hate… https://t.co/1mThthI4cO 6 minutes ago #WhoOwnsTrump RT @johnlundin: I'm going to start running a lot of the best Biden ads - every one of them presents Joe as the one you want leading the cou… 6 minutes ago The UCW Newswire Biden says Trump is 'going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at me,' after Hunter Biden stories spark Facebo… https://t.co/qwMzEWyLCc 17 minutes ago GeeTee Biden says Trump is 'going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at me,' after Hunter Biden stories spark Facebo… https://t.co/rZOZM44LtM 18 minutes ago Akiresatmidnight The OG RT @VtheEsquire: I don't believe people are really going to #BoycottNBCTownHall tonight. Because as much as they hate to admit it, they enj… 18 minutes ago Diane Olsen RT @VanityFair: "We may need the entire campaign operation to move to Pennsylvania to ensure that absentee ballots are counted,” a Biden ad… 19 minutes ago Vincent⚖️ I don't believe people are really going to #BoycottNBCTownHall tonight. Because as much as they hate to admit it, t… https://t.co/cwnlcJWdKe 19 minutes ago APF🎖 Biden says Trump is 'going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at me,' after Hunter Biden stories spark Facebo… https://t.co/3Ivia78rp1 24 minutes ago