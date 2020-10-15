NASA Announces Global Agreement To Guide Future Missions To The Moon Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Watch VideoIt's been 48 years since the last human walked on the moon. And now the U.S. is determined to return to the lunar surface by 2024.



But this time, under a new international accord, such a mission may come with global rules and cooperation.



That is the goal of the so-called Artemis Accords, formally agreed to

