You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites after 2 week delay



Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its new batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida on October 6, two weeks later than planned. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago SpaceX Mission Scrubbed Due To Sensor Reading; Friday Launch In Question



SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Starlink satellite Thursday morning due to a sensor reading, the company said. The Cape Canaveral launch was canceled just 18 seconds before liftoff. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago SpaceX launches latest satelite mission



This morning SpaceX launched its latest satellite mission. The company's Falcon-9 rocket successfully lifted-off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center with 60 starlink satellites on board. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published on September 3, 2020

Tweets about this