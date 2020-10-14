Twitter down worldwide

Med students are dragging a clothing company over its 'sexist' ad for female scrubs
A medical apparel company is facing backlash over a “sexist” advertisement targeted at female doctors.The retailer, Figs, has apologized and removed the “insensitive” video from its website,..
Scrubs brand FIGS apologizes for controversial ad deemed 'insensitive'
Scrubs brand FIGS apologizes for controversial ad deemed 'insensitive'
Connected TV – Going Global & Attracting Fraudsters: DoubleVerify’s Tiley
KENT, UK - Internet-enabled television advertising may be big in the US, but it's not confined there. TV may be considered significantly more trustworthy as an advertising medium, but it's future is..