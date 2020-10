You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Marshals Arrest Man Wanted In Slaying Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson



U.S. Marshals in Virginia have arrested a man wanted for more than a year in the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl in Washington, D.C. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:27 Published on August 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources Media Investigation Finds Differing Accounts In Antifa Activist's Fatal Shooting U.S. marshals gave conflicting accounts of what happened during the killing of antifa activist Michael Reinoehl last month, according to an investigation by...

NPR 1 day ago





Tweets about this