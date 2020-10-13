Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

iPhone 12's four models compared: Differences between iPhone 12, Pro, Pro Max and Mini

Upworthy Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
A spec-by-spec comparison of Apple's newly announced iPhone 12 devices.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Apple Unveils 5G-Capable iPhone 12 Models

Apple Unveils 5G-Capable iPhone 12 Models 01:14

 On Tuesday during their “Hi, Speed” live-streaming event, Apple launched the long-awaited iPhone 12 lineup.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It [Video]

The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It

This could be the iPhone update travelers have been waiting for.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:43Published
3 things Apple didn't tell you about the four new iPhones it unveiled [Video]

3 things Apple didn't tell you about the four new iPhones it unveiled

As Apple unveiled the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max, it left out a few key details at its big event.

Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic)     Duration: 01:23Published
Apple iPhone 12 price and availability in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Apple iPhone 12 price and availability in India | Oneindia News

Apple during its October 13 event launched four new iPhones dubbed the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these products are 5G enabled. Here's a quick look at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Reveals the 5G-Equipped iPhone 12, Pro, Pro Max, and Mini

Apple Reveals the 5G-Equipped iPhone 12, Pro, Pro Max, and Mini Apple used to make one iPhone per year, and then it upped that to two. In 2020, there are a plethora of Apple 12 models, including three (or four, depending on...
ExtremeTech

Compared: iPhone 12 versus iPhone 12 mini versus iPhone 12 Pro versus iPhone 12 Pro Max

 Apple has launched four new models as part of its iPhone 2020 refresh, with the iPhone 12 joined by the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max,...
AppleInsider

Apple Already Knows What iPhone 12 Model Will Be a Huge Seller

Apple Already Knows What iPhone 12 Model Will Be a Huge Seller Apple is projected to take the wraps off the new-generation iPhone in just a few hours, with this year’s lineup to include four different models, as it...
Softpedia Also reported by •The Next WebThe Verge

Tweets about this