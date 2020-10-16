Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump's town hall moderator savaged by president's supporters

New Zealand Herald Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump's town hall moderator savaged by president's supportersThe moderator for Donald Trump's town hall has been savaged by his supporters for repeatedly clashing with the president, but others have praised her hard-line approach.The live town hall events featuring Mr Trump and Joe Biden...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Participate In Dueling Town Halls Instead Of Second Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Participate In Dueling Town Halls Instead Of Second Presidential Debate 02:51

 Just 19 days before Election Day, President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden made a primetime push for votes; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Trump administration rejects California fires disaster declaration

 The governor's office says it will appeal the decision and that the request meets all requirements for the declaration.
CBS News

'Worst self-own I've seen this political season': Mr. Rogers trends after Trump adviser goes after Biden town hall

 Mercedes Schlapp, a senior adviser for President Trump's reelection campaign, was criticizing the tone difference between the town halls.
USATODAY.com

US Supreme Court: Senate Democrats decry 'sham' confirmation hearings

 Republicans powered Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett closer to confirmation Thursday, pushing past Democratic objections in the drive to seat President..
New Zealand Herald

Biden: Should be "zero discrimination" against transgender people

 He said he would just "flat-out change the law," to protect LGBTQ rights.
CBS News

Biden and Trump hold dueling town halls after canceled debate

 After the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled what would have been the second debate, President Trump and Joe Biden each made plans to hold competing..
CBS News

Person who flew with Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of town hall

 Joe Biden was given the all clear to participate in a Thursday night town hall after concerns he could have been exposed to COVID-19 while aboard his campaign..
CBS News

